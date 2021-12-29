CDC Quietly, Deceitfully Changes the Definition of “Vaccinated”

The CDC has inched closer to changing the definition of fully jabbed to include only those people who have received a booster shot.

Earlier this week, the CDC suddenly and arbitrarily halved its quarantine guidance from ten days to five. But one other thing that it also declared in its revised guidance, was that those who have been vaccinated but have not been boosted are now to follow the same guidance as the unvaccinated.

The guidance now states:

For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days. Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure. Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.

Nationalreview.com reports: The message is clear — if you are vaccinated but un-boosted, you need to take the same level of precaution as those who have never been vaccinated.

When Florida governor Ron DeSantis predicted that President Biden’s vaccine mandate would eventually apply to people who were vaccinated but not boosted, he was slammed by fact checkers. Weeks later, Anthony Fauci conceded the change was only a matter of “when, not if.” Now, CDC is in effect already treating those who merely received two doses as the same as those who are unvaccinated.

This is not an arbitrary semantic game. Biden has issued an executive order, currently being fought in court, that forces larger employers to require employees to either get fully vaccinated or tested regularly. Several large cities have also issued vaccine-passport requirements for entering public spaces. All of those requirements hinge on the definition of what’s fully vaccinated.

While, prior to Covid, we had some vaccine mandates in place, they were nowhere near what is happening now, or would happen were the definition of fully vaccinated to keep changing. MMR vaccines, for instance, have been a requirement for attending school — but nobody is ever asked for their MMR vaccination record by their employer or when entering a bar, restaurant, or theater. Furthermore, a person takes two MMR doses by age four, and then is done for life. Notably, schools do not generally mandate flu vaccines, which need to be taken every year. Requiring people to be vaccinated and then boosted every six months or so would be unprecedented and create something like a permanent surveillance state. But CDC is inching us closer to that point.