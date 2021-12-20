CDC: Pregnant Women Are Dropping Likes Flies

The CDC has confirmed that large numbers of pregnant woman are now “dying of Covid” and have urged them to increase their uptake of the vaccine.

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there was a sharp rise in deaths this August and September among pregnant women. The CDC say these deaths were related to the Delta variant spread.

Yahoo News reports:

Additionally, more than 40% of the 248 total deaths among pregnant people since the pandemic began occurred since August.

“I can tell you, when I hear about a pregnant woman in the community who is not vaccinated, I personally pick up the phone and talk to them,” Walensky told ABC News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton earlier this month.

Walensky also told Ashton she is “very concerned” about pregnant people who remain unvaccinated as the Omicron variant spreads.

The data come as COVID-19 vaccination rates among pregnant people continue to lag relative to the general population.

As of Dec. 4, the most recent data available, less than 35% of pregnant people are fully vaccinated, compared to nearly 61% of the general population, according to the CDC.

The vaccination rate among Black pregnant people is even lower, at around 22%, according to the CDC.

Pregnant people face a greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

“This is one where I feel like we have to do more,” Walensky said of the lagging vaccination rate among pregnant people.