CDC & Pfizer Issue Warning: “EVERYONE Is at Risk for Blood Clots”

Both Pfizer and the CDC have issued a rare public warning about “blood clots” in young, healthy adults around the world.

Last February 10, the CDC issued a warning attempting to normalize the idea of young adults and athletes developing blood clots.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“#DYK [do you know] that anyone can develop a blood clot? Whether you’re an athlete or a fan, don’t let a blood clot ruin the big game this weekend. Learn how to protect your health: https://bit.ly/2lOpGEB,” the CDC tweeted.

#DYK that anyone can develop a blood clot? Whether you’re an athlete or a fan, don’t let a blood clot ruin the big game this weekend. Learn how to protect your health: https://t.co/yutLTviNR8. — CDC (@CDCgov) February 10, 2022

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The CDC failed to mention on their website the COVID-19 vaccines as one of the factors that can increase this risk.

Last year, a stunning new study that was conducted by researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), has concluded that the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine increases the risk of developing a rare and deadly blood clotting condition in the brain.

A study by Oxford University early last year also revealed that the number of people who developed blood clots after getting vaccinated was about the same for those who get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as they are for the AstraZeneca, Market Watch reported.

Following CDC’s caution, Pfizer has issued a public warning about “deep vein thrombosis” or blood clots in the vein on February 14.

“Deep vein thrombosis (#DVT), a blood clot in a deep vein, can travel to the lungs, leading to a pulmonary embolism (#PE). Symptoms of PE include difficulty breathing and chest pain. Contact your doctor if experiencing symptoms—this is no time to wait,” Pfizer tweeted out.