CDC Launches Official Investigation Into COVID Vaccine Deaths

The CDC has launched an official investigation into the large numbers of people suffering heart attacks or dying after taking Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

“The CDC is saying there have been enough cases of people who have received the vaccine and then suffered a stroke,” Fox News reported.

The CDC is now going to investigate the link between the C19 vaccine and strokes



Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “Following the availability and use of the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines, CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), a near real-time surveillance system, met the statistical criteria to prompt additional investigation into whether there was a safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent. Rapid-response investigation of the signal in the VSD raised a question of whether people 65 and older who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent were more likely to have an ischemic stroke in the 21 days following vaccination compared with days 22-44 following vaccination.” the CDC said.

“This preliminary signal has not been identified with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent. There also may be other confounding factors contributing to the signal identified in the VSD that merit further investigation.” the CDC added.

Pfizer claimed there is no evidence linking strokes with use of their Covid vaccines.

“Neither Pfizer and BioNTech nor the CDC or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have observed similar findings across numerous other monitoring systems in the U.S. and globally and there is no evidence to conclude that ischemic stroke is associated with the use of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccines,” Pfizer said, according to Reuters.