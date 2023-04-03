CDC Investigators Fall Ill During East Palestine Investigation, But Gov’t Declares Area Safe

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that seven CDC investigators became ill in early March while investigating the potential health effects of a toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. After leaving East Palestine, their symptoms subsided.

The government then declared the area safe for locals.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The investigators reportedly experienced symptoms such as sore throats, headaches, coughing, and nausea, which were consistent with the symptoms reported by local residents following the incident on February 3. The train derailment resulted in the release of several hazardous chemicals into the air, water, and soil.

The investigators who exhibited symptoms were members of a team conducting a door-to-door survey in an area adjacent to the derailment site. They promptly notified federal safety officers of their symptoms.

Despite repeated assurances from government officials and Norfolk Southern, the train company responsible for the incident, reports of illness are emerging in East Palestine, raising concerns about the safety of the air and drinking water in the area.

Some members of the team, including officers and physicians from the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service, found it deeply suspicious that they all became ill simultaneously and exhibited similar symptoms. They were further alarmed when the government dismissed their concerns and declared the area safe for human habitation.

The CDC spokesperson confirmed the details of the incident, including the date, number of people involved, and symptoms experienced.

Experts in chemical exposures say the episode is significant.

“It adds confirmation that the symptoms reported by East Palestine residents are real and are associated with environmental exposures from the derailment and chemical fire,” said David Michaels, an epidemiologist and professor at the George Washington University School of Public Health.

At a hearing in March, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw was asked whether he would live in East Palestine, given the fallout from the derailment.

“Yes, sir,” Shaw responded in testimony before the Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee on March 9. “I believe that the air is safe. I believe that the water is safe. There are hundreds of tests, there are millions of data points, and they all point to the same thing.”

To residents, the official assurances that everything is fine are impossible to believe.

“They’re all scientists. They’re sitting up here telling us nothing’s wrong. I want you to tell me why everybody in my community is getting sick,” resident Jami Cozza told a panel of government experts at a town hall in East Palestine on March 2.

State and federal government officials have also gaslit the local community, telling them that the physical complaints and illnesses many continue to experience are being driven by “fear and anxiety,” rather than chemical exposure.