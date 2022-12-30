CDC Instructs Schools To Measure Their Commitment To ‘LGBT Inclusivity’

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing”assessment tools” for teachers and school administrators to measure their commitment to “LGBTQ inclusivity” in their classrooms.

In a tweet, the CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health (DASH) said: “School administrators: Our LGBTQ inclusivity self-assessment tool can help you quickly gauge inclusivity at your school. See your score today and learn ways to increase inclusivity”

Breitbart reports: The tool asks leading questions about school personnel and their faithfulness to queer theory, including encouraging sexual education teachers to have gender neutral anatomy, referring to boys as “body with a penis” and girls as “body with a vagina.”

It pushes advocacy, membership in a school’s “Gay/Straight Alliance,” the social transitioning of children including use of facilities of the opposite sex, and decorating classrooms with LGBT propaganda.

“The CDC’s imprimatur on this ‘self-assessment tool’ — and the inclusion of numerous links to resources and activist organizations — amounts to little more than bullying teachers, administrators, and school health professionals who might have reservations about ‘affirmation’ and ‘inclusion’ efforts in schools,” Parents Defending Education founder and president Nicole Neily told Breitbart News. “It is troubling that the during a global pandemic, this is where the CDC’s efforts were focused.”

The CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health posted the “LGBTQ Inclusivity in Schools: A Self-Assessment Tool” to Twitter on Tuesday. As a self-assessment, the goal of the tool is to rate a teacher’s or school administrator’s commitment to the ideology and suggest places where the they can be better “allies.”

While the CDC says the guide is not mandatory at a national level, it appears entirely possible that a school administrator could make it mandatory for their school.

Faithfulness to the ideology is measured on a “LGBTQ Inclusivity Continuum,” which rates persons as “commit to change,” “beginning to break through,” and “awesome ally.”

If a teacher or administrator is “minimally inclusive,” they are “not yet well prepared to provide inclusive and supportive environments for LGBTQ students. Commit to making changes, and you will move up the continuum in no time!”

School personnel who are “beginning to break through” have more “work” to do on “broadening your horizons further, address your barriers, and expand your efforts further towards being an ally.”

Even the “highly inclusive” have more “work” to do, as they must “recogniz[e] there is always more you can do. Like all good allies, you will want to continue exploring and learning and share your knowledge with others.”

According to the CDC, the tool “is not … a ‘one-and-done’ tool for measuring inclusivity or a tool for people to get a ‘high’ score on and assume they have no more work to do.” Rather, the tool takes the tact of many left-wing ideologies — that to be a true activist, the “work” is perpetual.