CDC Forced To Admit They Knew Vaccine Preservative Caused Autism

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been forced to admit that a widely used vaccine preservative does in fact cause autism.

The CDC had long insisted that the vaccine preservative thimerosal was not linked to autism. However, after a hundred Freedom of Records Act (FOIA) requests, the CDC has been forced to reveal the once-secret documents, showing that the agency knew that thimerosal caused autism but deliberately hid that evidence from the public

With help from PhD Scientist and Biochemist, Brian Hooker, the agency has finally had to reveal that they have known for years that thimerosal, which was banned in 1999, but still used in over 60 vaccines, causes autism. Robert F. Kennedy has been trying to alert the public of the same troublesome findings that Hooker has unveiled, but he is often dismissed, or worse, made into a media fool by the pharmaceutical industry.

“When the results of the Verstraeten study were first reported outside the CDC in 2005, there was no evidence that anyone but Dr. Verstraeten within the CDC had known of the very high 7.6-fold elevated relative risk of autism from exposure to Thimerosal during infancy. But now, clear evidence exists. A newly-acquired abstract from 1999 titled, “Increased risk of developmental neurologic impairment after high exposure to Thimerosal containing vaccine in first month of life” required the approval of top CDC officials prior to its presentation at the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) conference. Thimerosal, which is 50% mercury by weight, was used in most childhood vaccines and in the RhoGAM shot for pregnant women prior to the early 2000s.The CDC maintains there is “no relationship between Thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism rates in children,” even though the data from the CDC’s own Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) database shows a very high risk. There are a number of public records to back this up, including this Congressional Record from May 1, 2003. The CDC’s refusal to acknowledge thimerosal’s risks is exemplified by a leaked statement from Dr. Marie McCormick, chair of the CDC/NIH-sponsored Immunization Safety Review at IOM. Regarding vaccination, she said in 2001, “…we are not ever going to come down that it [autism] is a true side effect…” Also of note, the former director of the CDC, which purchases $4 billion worth of vaccines annually, is now president of Merck’s vaccine division.” [Source]

What is Thimerosal and Why Should I Care?

Thimerosal is a mercury-based vaccine adjuvant (preservative) that causes a number of brain-injuring problems, with autism among them. Thimerosal is also a human carcinogen, mutagen, and teratogen that also interrupts the immune system and interrupts proper fetal development.

Thimerosal, is metabolized into toxic, and highly dangerous methylmercury. From there, the methylmercury is converted into the even more harmful, persistent, inorganic mercury that is retained in our physical tissues to wreck havoc on our health. For the immune-sensitive, this is the equivalent of a one-two punch. That must be why the World Health Organization (WHO) thinks thimerosal is ‘safe.’ It follows right along with their covert agenda to thin the herd.

There is no safe level of exposure to this neurotoxin, yet it is still used widely by Merck, Eli Lilly, and numerous other pharmaceutical companies. It is also still used in almost every flu vaccine currently administered.

According to Hooker, hundreds of thousands of babies born between 1991 and 1997, had their vaccine files analyzed by CDC epidemiologist Thomas Verstraeten, MD. Hooker says that this, “proves unequivocally that during 2000, CDC officers were knowledgeable internally of the very high hazard of autism, non-natural sleep problem and speech disorder associated with Thimerosal exposure.”

CDC as a Murderous Agency

These alarming facts, along with the testimony of whistleblowers like Kennedy expose the CDC as a dangerous, even murderous, government agency that cannot be trusted. They have lied to scientific bodies, fixed data, and withheld important information that could have prevented any number of autism cases, among other health dangers. With over 22 different medical cases that prove vaccines can cause autism, and the latest documentation from Hooker that reveals what the CDC has withheld, why would anyone trust this agency as a protector of public health?

Hope for the Future

Dr. Hooker’s is adamant about what must happen going forward: “We have to make certain that this and different proof of CDC malfeasance are supplied to Congress and the general public as quick as viable. Time is of the essence. Kid’s futures are at stake.” It will take vigilance with propaganda being slung from every direction.