CDC Finally Admits Natural Immunity Words Better Than the Toxic Jab

The CDC has finally admitted what the alternative media community has been saying since jabs were rolled out: natural immunity is far better at protecting against Covid than the experimental jabs.

FEE.org reported:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Upon releasing new pandemic guidelines last week, CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti explained to reporters what many have been saying for more than a year: both vaccines and prior infection offer protection from severe symptomatic Covid. “Both prior infection and vaccination confer some protection against severe illness,” Massetti told reporters. “And so it really makes the most sense to not differentiate with our guidance or our recommendations based on vaccination status at this time.” Because of this, the CDC’s new guidelines treat vaccinated and unvaccinated people the same.

Thelibertydaily.com reports: Of course, the new CDC mandates track with much of what Dr. Vladimir Zelenko had been saying all along — that we should have worked to support the immune system.

A lot of people are very angry at the sudden change:

People lost their jobs for not taking the vaccination. Teachers,nurses,cops and the working class. Ridiculed, mocked and fired. People were banned from social media for wanting freedom of choice. Now the CDC admits those people were right and along. Remember what they did America — Michael Boudreaux (@6pointsGoldstar) August 14, 2022

One story to remember: When Dr. Zelenko fought to give his patients a chance at life with hydroxychloroquine, he was shut down by a Democrat governor.

But Dr. Zelenko kept working — and found an over-the-counter way to help people — a way that supported natural immunity.

Watch: Here is Dr. Zelenko talk about how he created an immune system support approach called Z-Stack (transcript is below):

Dr. Zelenko:

“The way it evolved was, in April of 2020, I was using hydroxychloroquine and zinc and azithromycin to keep my patients alive. The ghoul — and I call him a ghoul: Cuomo — who is responsible for the death of almost 20,000 nursing home residents — issued an executive order blocking pharmacies from dispensing hydroxychloroquine to patients. Now, that was a direct attack on my patients and my practice. The reason why I say that is that I was the only one in the state at that time using that drug in that context…so I was forced to innovate.

And I found on the NIH server data and peer-reviewed papers that showed a substance called quercetin together with Vitamin C functions as an effective zinc delivery system…the truth is I never heard of quercetin, so I looked it up. And I saw that’s a derivative of apple peels and it’s available over the counter.

It was one of those “A-ha!” moments where I realized I discovered the cure for tyranny. Because now I could say to my patient: ‘Go to the vitamin shop and get quercetin, get Vitamin C, get Zinc, get D and take it in the right way, and you’ll survive – you will do better.’…

…But what happened was most people could not put the puzzle pieces together for several reasons. One, the different compounds or aspects to this approach were not all available in the same place. Number two, there are so many variants of zinc and Vitamin C and different dosing of D and different variants of D and different forms of quercetin and people could not effectively and in the right timeframe put the puzzle together that it would help them clinically.

So I was approached several times that I should make it easier for people by putting everything in one bottle. In the right dosing. So that’s exactly what I did. And it was consistent with my protocol – the one I had designed and felt that the dosing was appropriate…the price is comparable if you were to buy each ingredient separately. And people loved it because of the convenient, the access. And I think they felt better because it had my name on it…

…It’s become a real successful approach in mitigating the severity of illness – viral illness.”

Then, Dr. Zelenko made Z-Stack available to everyone.