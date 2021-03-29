CDC Director Warns Of ‘Impending Doom’

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has warned that the US is facing “impending doom” as cases of covid starts to rise again.

Walensky became quite emotional at a White House coronavirus press briefing on Monday when she told reporters: I’m gonna lose the script and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom”.

Appearing to hold back tears, she continued: “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope. But right now I’m scared.”

“I know what it’s like as a physician to stand in that patient room, gowned, gloved, masked, shielded and to be the last person to touch some else’s loved one because their loved one couldn’t be there….And I know what it’s like to pull up to your hospital every day and see an extra morgue sitting outside.”

ROCHELLE WALENSKY on rising coronavirus cases and deaths in the US:



"I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. … Right now I'm scared. … just please hold on a little while longer. … We are just almost there but not quite yet." pic.twitter.com/nubWjWJo2l — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 29, 2021

The NYPost reports: Walensky said she feared that the US is headed down a similar path to many European countries, which have had to issue lockdowns again amid surges in cases.

“The trajectory of the pandemic in the United States looks similar to many other countries in Europe, including Germany, Italy, and France looked like just a few weeks ago and since that time those countries have experienced a consistent and worrying spike in cases,” she said.

Walensky — speaking, she said, not just as the CDC director but “as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter” — urged Americans to “hold on a little longer” until they can get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“We are not powerless. We can change this trajectory of the pandemic, but it will take all of us recommitting to following the public health prevention strategies consistently, while we work to get the American public vaccinated,” she said.