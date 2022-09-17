CDC Director Outs Fauci, Says He Knows He Funded COVID Research

Former CDC director Robert Redfield has told a former Senate Finance Committee Investigator that Dr Anthony Fauci “knew” he was funding gain-of-function research which would lead to a deadly pandemic.

Robert Redfield told the former investigator, Paul Thacker, that Fauci also “misled congress” when he denied funding the research, but said “nothing’s going to happen as long as the Biden administration is there.”

“Tony and I are friends, but we don’t agree on this at all,” Redfield said in an interview.

Headlineusa.com reports: Redfield continued, stating that “everyone had to agree to the narrative” which was pushed by Fauci and then-National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins that COVID had emerged from a “wet market” in Wuhan instead of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The institute, which is funded by Fauci, is miles away from where the supposed origin point was, casting suspicion off of the medical research facility.

Redfield told Fauci, starting in the “second or third week in January” of 2020, that he was “very concerned [Fauci] was championing this theory that it came from animals.”

There were particular elements of the coronavirus, such as what is known as a “cleavage site,” which made it clear that it was not from bats, according to Redfield.

“This thing was manipulated, orchestrated,” he said. “That cleavage site was created.”

Redfield’s beliefs have gotten him into trouble with the mainstream media and his colleagues. He has even received death threats.

“I was threatened, my life was threatened,” he said. “I have letters I got from prominent scientists, that previously gave me awards, telling me that the best thing I could do for the world was to shoot myself because of what I said.”

Neither NIAID nor Collins responded to a request for comment.

“The whole thing is scientific arrogance. There was an arrogance that they could contain this, that it wouldn’t escape it,” Redfield said. “I worked with the Chinese CDC for many years while in the military and while at the University of Maryland. And viruses get out of labs. That’s just the nature of the beast.”