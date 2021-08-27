CDC Director Calls Gun Violence ‘A Very Serious Health Threat’

The director of the nation’s top public health agency has been blasted for appearing on CNN to talk about the ‘serious public health threat’ of…gun violence

Following her CNN interview, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky is facing a backlash

“Something has to be done,” she said, later recalling a promise to President Joe Biden to ‘protect’ the health of the US, which apparently includes gun violence.

“I swore to the president and to this country that I would protect your health. This is clearly one of those moments, one of those issues that is harming America’s health,” she said.

RT reports: Biden previously referred to gun violence as a “public health epidemic.”

For the first time in decades, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the nation's top public health agency — is speaking out forcefully about gun violence in America, calling it a "serious public health threat." https://t.co/7jt8Dgtxza — CNN (@CNN) August 27, 2021

The CDC is currently spending millions on research projects meant to curb gun violence, as well as tracking gunshot injuries.

“My job is to understand and evaluate the problem, to understand the scope of the problem, to understand why this happens and what are the things that can make it better – to research that, to scale that up, to evaluate it and to make sure that we can integrate it into communities,” Walensky said.

She claimed any potential CDC efforts on gun violence will not be about taking away people’s guns.

This is not a conversation about having them or not having them. This is a conversation about how we can make them being here safe,” she said. “The research that we intend to do is going to be squarely about making America safe. Making people safe.”

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic is still greatly affecting communities and businesses, and health officials are regularly pushing citizens to get lagging vaccination rates up, many took to social media to express shock at Walensky’s focus on gun violence for an entire CNN report amid pandemic struggles. The network was also criticized for airing the report amid the chaos in Afghanistan as the US military continues to evacuate citizens and allies following an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) attack on Thursday.

“Nice to see @cnn has moved on to the totally normal discussion of the CDC Director discussing guns (again, totally normal discussion) instead of covering an international tragedy,” conservative pundit Chris Stigall tweeted.

“Good to know that all disease is apparently under control now,” another user added.

Gun violence is an issue for local police departments, state attorney generals, and the ATF. In that order.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should maybe stick to its mission of controlling and preventing infectious disease. https://t.co/0axtizLK3V — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) August 27, 2021

No offense, but Walensky…has no special expertise in gun violence. None. She is as much an expert on this as I am.



So its funny to have people that said "LISTEN TO EXPERTS!" now…listen to a non-expert. https://t.co/aeNdLcnIF3 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 27, 2021