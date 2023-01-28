CDC Deputy Director Admits Covid Jabs Can Cause ‘Debilitating Illnesses’

During an FDA advisory panel on Covid vaccines this week, CDC Immunization Safety Office Director Tom Shimabukuro admitted that his agency was aware that people were suffering “debilitating illnesses” after taking the jabs.

He said: “We take vaccine safety very seriously” before adding “With respect to reports of people experiencing debilitating illnesses, we are aware of these reports of people experiencing long-lasting health problems following Covid vaccination.”

Shimabukuro continued, "In some cases the clinical presentation of people suffering these health problems is variable and no specific medical cause for the symptoms has been found. We understand illness is disruptive and stressful, especially under those circumstances, and we acknowledge these health problems have substantially impacted the quality of life for people and have also affected those around them."

“We hope for improvement and recovery and we will continue to monitor the safety of these vaccines and work with partners to better understand these types of adverse events,” he added.

Dr. Peter McCullough commented on the viral video clip of Dr. Shimabukuro, saying the CDC official published poor advice about Covid vaccinations for pregnant women in the New England Medical Journal.

Dr. McCullough suggested the CDC “take bold steps to call to remove all products from the market and start injury detection and treatment programs.”