CDC Caught Using Pfizer’s PR Firm to Brainwash the Public

The CDC hired the same public relations firm used by Big Pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna to promote the mRNA jabs to the pubic.

Weber Shandwick was awarded a $50 million contract last week to join the CDC’s “Division of Viral Diseases team.” Its purpose is to brainwash the American public into getting the toxic COVID shots.

Naturalnews.com reports: At the very same time, Weber Shandwick has been a Pfizer partner since at least 2006, having worked with the company to elevate its public profile. It also partnered with Moderna in June following the success of that company’s mRNA (messenger RNA) Chinese Virus injection.

What this means is that the same company actively promoting private pharmaceutical interests is also working within a so-called public government agency to direct health policy. This is what is known as a conflict of interest. (Related: Remember when the CDC was caught removing covid jab injury reports from VAERS?)

CDC spends YOUR tax dollars promoting covid jabs and flu shots

From covid jabs alone, vaccine corporations including Pfizer and Moderna raked in $34 billion in profits last year. This equates to $1,000 a second, according to estimates – this is a lot of cash for something that has never been proven to do anything other than damage the body and lead to early death.

As more “boosters” are rolled out, even more cash will flow into Big Pharma’s coffers. And this would not be possible without the help of Weber Shandwick and its influence on both the CDC and Big Pharma.

The United States already purchased some 171 million doses of the all-new “bivalent” boosters being pushed for the latest variants and sub-variants of the Omicron variant, which many refer to as the Moronic variant.

Children as young as five years old are eligible for bivalent boosting.

We know from an employee’s LinkedIn account that Weber Shandwick’s involvement in this rollout comes from the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD).

“So excited to be starting a new role today!” the employee wrote on the social media platform. “I’m joining Weber Shandwick as an Account Director supporting a contract I know well, at the CDC’s NCIRD!”

Another employee responded to this person by stating: “Welcome back to the team!”

Weber Shandwick has also taken cash from the government in exchange for helping it to promote seasonal flu shots. Some $50 million in taxpayer dollars was spent on that deal, which was forged in 2020, the same year the Fauci Flu appeared.

“Its responsibilities included distributing social media posts and articles promoting vaccines, and sending press releases to the media,” reports En-Volve.com about what Weber Shandwick does for these clients.

“It was also involved in ‘paid media placement,’ a common euphemism for advertising.”

It is important to note that Weber Shandwick appears to have been working for both Pfizer and Moderna at the very same time for their jab campaigns, even though the two are competitors. This, combined with its CDC contracts, represents multiple conflicts of interest all at once.

“This new reporting that CDC had a contract with the same PR firm representing the manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine raises serious concerns,” wrote Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), adding that he has repeatedly questioned federal officials about conflicts of interest issues.

“The American people deserve transparency and these conflicts of interest will be thoroughly investigated by our committee next year,” Paul added.

Right now, Weber Shandwick is the world’s second-largest PR firm, according to Provoke Media.