CDC Boss: ‘It’s Time To Kill White People Who Refuse Vaccines’

Footage has surfaced of a top Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official saying that the elites should “get rid of of all the whites in the United States” and replace them with immigrants to reduce the number of people who refuse vaccines.

Dr. Carol Baker was caught on film describing what she calls a “solution” during the “Achieving Childhood Vaccine Success in the U.S.” panel discussion sponsored by the National Meningitis Association in New York City.

“So I have the solution. Every study published in the last five years, when you look at vaccine refusers…I’m not talking about…hesitance, most of them we can talk into coming to terms. But refusers. We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States…Guess who wants to get vaccinated the most? Immigrants.”

Notably, Baker was appointed Chair of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization by Obama’s Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in 2009.

The Houston doctor was also honored with the Sabin Vaccine Institute’s 2019 Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal at a Washington D.C. ceremony sponsored “in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pfizer.”

Is anyone really surprised that a Bill Gates-connected CDC official is openly suggesting depopulating America of white people who don’t cooperate with the elite’s vaccine agenda?

This is the same Bill Gates who is planning pump mRNA vaccines into farm animals destined for dinner plates. According to Gates, this will “force jab” the unvaccinated and solve the issue of “vaccine hesitancy.”

As the globalist elite continue finding it harder to convince humanity to submit to Covid jabs and endless boosters, they are having to find cunning new ways to force their jabs on us.

According to Naomi Wolf, who has dedicated the last few years to exposing the evil at the heart of Big Pharma, Pfizer and Moderna are engaged in genocide.

As though destroying humanity’s ability to reproduce is not enough, Bill Gates recently told world leaders that it’s time to start talking about “death panels” that will sentence ordinary, law-abiding people to death for the crime of being of no use to the elite.

Gates doesn’t explain why we can’t pay teachers and allow people to live out their lives in peace. After all, in the past we didn’t have any problem paying teachers their salaries and allowing our old people to enjoy their grandchildren during their golden years.

This is the brutal, murderous world Bill Gates and his associates at the World Economic Forum are determined to usher in as part of their Great Reset. We can’t allow their wicked logic to become the new normal.

Of course Gates’s “death panels” have everything to do with the globalist elite’s obsession with depopulation.

Even the language Gates is using mirrors the language used by the World Economic Forum regarding euthanasia and the Canadian government’s devilish new solution to solve inflation, homelessness, skyrocketing crime, and food shortages – by euthanizing those the Trudeau regime consider useless, including veterans and Paralympics gold medalists.

The Trudeau regime say they are now offering to pay to euthanize people who they say are “too poor to continue living with dignity.”

Canada’s descent into barbarism should come as no surprise. The Canadian government has been completely penetrated by the WEF. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Chrystia Freeland are both WEF Young Global Leaders who have completely sold their soul to Klaus Schwab and his vision for the future.

And make no mistake, that vision involves depopulating the world. The technocrats in charge at the WEF are so excited by their plan to murder the majority of the world’s population that they simply cannot stop talking about it.

At what point do we stop and say “enough”? How many times do the global elites need to declare their sinister intentions before the world stops and listens?

Watch: