According to Walensky, PCR tests often produce a large amount of false positives.
Noting that these unreliable tests can stay positive for up to 12 weeks after infection, Walensky warned “we would have people in isolation for a very long time if we were relying on PCRs.”
Summit.news reports: It’s a startling admission given that, as pointed out by commentator Yossi Gestetner, case numbers and people having to isolate, cancel events and close businesses was all based on potentially false positives from oversensitive PCRs.
In a separate interview, Walensky also admitted Wednesday that the agency’s latest guidance on COVID was based on what the government perceived people would accept.
“It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate,” Walensky starkly admitted.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- CDC Boss Admits PCR Tests Aren’t Reliable - December 31, 2021
- Dr. Fauci: ‘Even Though Kids Aren’t Being Hospitalized, Jab Them Anyway!’ - December 31, 2021
- ANOTHER Young, Healthy Actor Suffers Massive Fatal Heart Attack - December 31, 2021