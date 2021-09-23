CCP Whistleblower: China Secretly Released ‘COVID Bioweapon’ at Military Event in 2019

CCP whistleblower Wei Jingsheng says the Chinese government deliberately spread COVID-19 at an international military tournament in Wuhan in October 2019, two months before they notified the WHO about the first case of the virus.

According to Jingsheng, a whopping 9,000 athletes who had gathered for the event came down with a “mystery illness” shortly after the CPP deliberately created a superspreader event.

“I thought the Chinese Government would take this opportunity to spread the virus during the Military Games, as many foreigners would show up there,” Jingsheng revealed in an interview with The Mail Australia.

The CCP whistleblower said he had heard rumors of the Chinese government preparing for an “unusual exercise” during the event involving “some strange weapons, including biological weapons.”

Jingsheng said he tried to warn the Trump administration at the time but was ignored.

“They may not believe that a Government of a country would do something like that (cover up a virus), so I kept repeating myself in an effort … to persuade them,” he revealed.

Former Principal China Adviser to the U.S. State Department Miles Yu backed up Jingsheng’s bombshell claims, declaring that he witnessed French, German and American athletes fall sick at the tournament with COVID-like symptoms.

As News Punch previously reported, scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology attempted to secure $14 million in funding from DARPA in 2018 to genetically alter viruses, including bat coronaviruses, to make them more infectious to human beings.