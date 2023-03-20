CBS Weather Presenter Collapses Live On Air

A Los Angeles meteorologist collapsed suddenly during a live broadcast on Saturday morning.

Shocking video shows Alissa Carlson Schwartz of CBS affiliate KCAL, about to deliver the morning’s weather report, suddenly go pale with her eyes rolling back into her head before finally collapsing to the floor.

Watch: Relieved to report that CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz says she is “going to be OK” after this scary moment when she fainted live on air this morning. The show went to a break as colleagues rushed to help her. pic.twitter.com/u3TI2rvZkt — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 19, 2023

Infowars reports: Her co-anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim at first didn’t notice Schwartz had fainted.

“Alissa, this really is the calm before the storm,” Kim said before letting out a surprised “oh!” upon realizing her colleague was on the ground.

“You know, we’re going to go ahead and go to break, right now,” Medina told the audience.

“Yeah,” Kim agreed.

CBS Los Angeles Vice President and News Director Mike Dello Stritto issued a statement hours after Schwartz fainted, confirming she had been hospitalized.

“Our colleague Alissa Carlson became ill during our 7 AM newscast this morning. I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911,” Stritto told TMZ.

“Alissa is being treated at the hospital right now. Hopefully we’ll know more shortly. In the meantime, Alissa will be in our thoughts and we’re praying for her to be feeling much better soon,” he added.

Notably, Schwartz suffered a similar spell in 2014 where she vomited live on air, before she was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve.

Though the exact cause of her fainting is unknown, Schwartz’s on-air loss of consciousness fits a similar pattern observed since the introduction of experimental Covid jabs wherein people have inexplicably fainted, many times live on camera.