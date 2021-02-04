CBS News: It’s Time for King Biden to Regulate the Internet

Per the article:

The mass wailing from members of QAnon, an online conspiracy that believes former President Trump will return in an apocalyptic event to arrest and jail Satan-worshiping Democrats, epitomizes the unique challenge facing Mr. Biden as he tries to implement an ambitious social and economic agenda. In an age where nearly all information is channeled through the vagaries of social media, disinformation is rampant and given more credence with every share. And that means regulating online content, along with ending the pandemic and healing the economy, should be at the top of Mr. Biden’s agenda.

Here’s how Roger McNamee, a venture capitalist and noted Facebook-backer-turned-critic, put it.

“The Biden administration has [as] its top priority ending the pandemic around COVID-19. In order to do that, they’re going to have to find a way of controlling disinformation,” McNamee told CBS News recently. “COVID disinformation and vaccine disinformation is a massive threat to public health and internet platforms play a huge role. And that makes tech policy — whether they like it or not — it makes it a priority.”

“We live in a world right now where people can have an entire worldview based on things that aren’t true. And that is not their fault. This has been done to them. It’s not because people are stupid. It’s not because they aren’t sincere. It’s because people with bad intentions have consciously manipulated Americans for profit. That should not be legal.”