CBS News: ‘Climate Change Is Making Planes Crash’

CBS News has declared that climate change is now causing “severe turbulence” that can cause planes to crash.
Following an incident of turbulence aboard a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii in which 36 people were hurt, CBS produced a video claiming that climate change is literally causing planes to crash.
Summit.news reports: As detailed in the above report, the source for articles was one Taylor Garland, spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants, who claimed turbulence caused by severe weather is going to become more common due to climate change.
There is, of course, no actual data to support that statement… from a flight attendant.
