CBS News: ‘Climate Change Is Making Planes Crash’

CBS News has declared that climate change is now causing “severe turbulence” that can cause planes to crash.

Following an incident of turbulence aboard a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii in which 36 people were hurt, CBS produced a video claiming that climate change is literally causing planes to crash.

Airplane turbulence might be getting more common — a union representing flight attendants is warning — thanks to climate change. https://t.co/fIBiKQl1cK — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 20, 2022

Summit.news reports: As detailed in the above report, the source for articles was one Taylor Garland, spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants, who claimed turbulence caused by severe weather is going to become more common due to climate change.

There is, of course, no actual data to support that statement… from a flight attendant.

You are not a serious news source if you push things like this. — Gerald Beuchelt (@beuchelt) December 20, 2022

With a headline like this, your legitimacy as a real news network is dead. — GP (@GTP8878) December 20, 2022

So now we have to pay more taxes to have less turbulence? Got it — Greg (@RealGWhizdom) December 20, 2022

So airplanes are making the sky unsafe for airplanes due to the climate change they are contributing to? — TonyaLee (@Toco6234) December 20, 2022

It was down to "thanks to the unvaccinated," "thanks to climate change," or "thanks to white supremacy." — PubliusNovus (@PubliusNovus1) December 21, 2022

There's some change on the wing…some climate change..on the wing. Lol pic.twitter.com/9TUiZNxdHY — B•W (@B4RTo_85) December 20, 2022

Airplane turbulence didn't exist before Jan 6th… — Guardian Auron 🕉 (@UnsentAuron) December 20, 2022