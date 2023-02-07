CBS Deletes Grammys Tweet Proclaiming They Are ‘Ready To Worship’ Satan

CBS has deleted its Grammy Awards tweet proclaiming “we are ready to worship” Satan after the post provoked widespread ridicule and accusations that the left-wing network is doing the devil’s work.

On Sunday afternoon, non-binary pop star Sam Smith tweeted rehearsal photos for what was eventually revealed to be a Satanic-themed performance of his single “Unholy,” a collaboration with male-to-female transgender artist Kim Petras at the Pfizer-sponsored event.

“This is going to be SPECIAL,” Smith tweeted. CBS replied: “…you can say that again. We are ready to worship!”

Hey @CBS, why did you delete this tweet admitting you are satan worshippers? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0X1qN6Lhb6 — Trump is my President 🇺🇸 (@MAGAALLTHEWAY) February 7, 2023

CBS have not commented on why they deleted the tweet but the post was gone by Monday morning.

As reported, Sam Smith attempted to shock Grammy viewers with his Devil-inspired performance of “Unholy” during which he and his backup dancers donned form-fitting red outfits and cavorted among pyrotechnic effects and intense red lighting.

Definitely not a spiritual war. pic.twitter.com/5fnpiZ0SSj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 6, 2023

But instead of shock, the demonic performance inspired widespread mockery over Smith’s desperate efforts to please the entertainment industry overlords.

Sunday’s live telecast was another ratings fiasco for CBS, drawing just 12.4 million viewers. While the number represents a slight improvement over the past two years, the Grammys are still way down compared to 2020 when it attracted 18.7 million viewers.