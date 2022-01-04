CBC Journalist Quits; Admits Network Is ‘Deep State’ Propaganda

CBC’s Tara Henley, a longtime and respected mainstream media journalist from Toronto, has resigned from her job with CBC while admitting the network has become infiltrated by Deep State operatives.

In a bombshell Substack article, Henley revealed that the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has been infiltrated by ‘woke’ far-left operatives who are hellbent at dismantling journalism and burying the truth about what’s really going on in the world today.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“People want to know why, for example, non-binary Filipinos concerned about a lack of LGBT terms in Tagalog is an editorial priority for the CBC, when local issues of broad concern go unreported,” Henley wrote. “Or why our pop culture radio show’s coverage of the Dave Chappelle Netflix special failed to include any of the legions of fans, or comics, that did not find it offensive. Or why, exactly, taxpayers should be funding articles that scold Canadians for using words such as ‘brainstorm’ and “lame.’ “

The answer, according to Henley, is that working at CBC now “is to accept the idea that race is the most significant thing about a person, and that some races are more relevant to the public conversation than others”.

“It is, in my newsroom, to fill out racial profile forms for every guest you book; to actively book more people of some races and less of others,” she declared.

Why I resigned from the CBC and went to @SubstackInc. Speaking freely: https://t.co/9jqVKzq6yZ — Tara Henley (@TaraRHenley) January 3, 2022

MSNBC Reporter Quits; Admits Network Is ‘CIA Propaganda’

Straight.com reports: Henley suggested that the focus on racial issues is resulting in less scrutiny of other issues that affect large numbers of people, such as the housing crisis, lockdowns, vaccine mandates, accumulation of wealth by billionaires and power by bureaucrats, and the rising total of overdose deaths.

She linked the CBC’s current approach to “a radical political agenda that originated on Ivy League campuses in the United States and spread through American social media platforms that monetize outrage and stoke societal division”. Nearly All Mainstream Media Leans Left, Study Shows

“It used to be that I was the one furthest to the left in any newsroom, occasionally causing strain in story meetings with my views on issues like the housing crisis,” Henley wrote. “I am now easily the most conservative, frequently sparking tension by questioning identity politics. This happened in the span of about 18 months. My own politics did not change.”

Henley is one of many journalists who’ve left mainstream media outlets in recent years to share their work in newsletters that readers can subscribe to through the Substack platform.