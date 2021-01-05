CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brad Raffensperger BEGGING for Chinese Votes

Georgia RINO Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was elected in the Georgia House of Representatives back in 2015 by a powerful network of Mandarin-speaking Chinese people in the U.S.

According to video footage obtained by National File, Raffensperger spoke at an event in which he begged Chinese people to get him more than 100 votes to secure his victory in the election (which he ended up winning by 159 votes).

Nationalfile.com reports: A Mandarin-language newspaper that actively coordinates with United Front, a network controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, even explained the strategy to place Raffensperger into office by use of “absentee ballots” that could be obtained by one Chinese person and distributed to others. Raffensperger is trying to stop Communist China’s geopolitical foe President Donald Trump from gaining a proper accounting of the votes in the 2020 presidential election.

HERE IS A LINK TO RAFFENSBERGER MAKING A CALL IN MANDARIN CHINESE THANKING THE CHINESE FOR ELECTING HIM TO THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN 2015.HERE IS A LINK TO A MANDARIN-LANGUAGE ARTICLE FROM 2015 in the “Atlanta America Chinese Life” publication at Americachineselife.com, a publication supporting Democrats in the January 2021 Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs. THIS NEWSPAPER ACTIVELY COORDINATES WITH UNITED FRONT, A CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY NETWORK, AS EVIDENCED BY THIS ARTICLE DOCUMENTING THEIR MEETING.

The article about Raffensperger’s election in the United Front-linked newspaper can be translated into English via Google Translate, and states the following — emphasis added:

“One of the reasons why we did not participate in elections in the past was that “one more vote, one less vote has no effect on the results of the election.” This time is different. In the first round of election, there were only two candidates left in the 50th District of the House of Representatives where Johns Creek was located: Brad Raffensberger (sic) and Kelly Stewart. They are all conservative Republicans, with almost the same political opinions. Only 2,500 of the 25,000 voters in the first round voted: Brad was only 26 votes behind Kelley.

Brad took the initiative to approach the Asian community to understand and listen to our voices. He visited the Chinese Dance and Culture School in the city center the previous weekend. Last Saturday he visited the Atlanta Modern Chinese School with more than 500 students. On Sunday, he hosted 30 Chinese at home to talk about his ruling philosophy. As a city councillor, he also participated in the award ceremony of my boy scout team and spoke on behalf of the city government…

According to statistical calculations, we only need 100 Chinese votes this time to determine the outcome of the election and make Brad a victory. He will represent our voice in the state legislature in the future. We have already boasted about Haikou with him and guaranteed 100 votes. This is an excellent opportunity for us Asians to show their strength. Your vote has never been so important. Election day is Tuesday, February 3. If you can’t vote in person on the day of something, I can apply for an absentee ballet (sic) for you. After you receive it, you can fill in and send it out. Due to the tight mailing time, if you need, please email me vale@PingMortgage.com.

In addition, in the municipal council election in September this year, Chinese people are likely to stand for election. Thank you for your attention…Xiao Yu”

(NOTE: Georgia law forbids people applying for absentee ballots for other people except if the person is out of the county temporarily or if the person applying is a direct relative of the voter).

HERE IS A 2017 ARTICLE IN WHICH THE SAME CHINESE-LANGUAGE PUBLICATION BRAGS ABOUT HANDPICKING RAFFENSPERGER FOR OFFICE, stating, “After a month of hard work and help from the Chinese, he finally won the final election…Shun aroused fighting spirit, so I and Brad reported the number of Chinese votes every hour. In the end, Brad won the victory. The numbers we quoted are very close, obviously the Chinese votes played a key role in winning.”

HERE IS A VIDEO OF RAFFENSPERGER SPEAKING AT THE EVENT, FOLLOWING A MANDARIN SPEAKER, BEGGING THE CHINESE PEOPLE FOR VOTES.

Raffensperger discusses absentee ballots at 0:48, discusses the number of votes he needs to win specifically at 1:12, hints at trading political favors with the expression “Out of little acorns, great trees grow” at 1:27, and again begging for votes at 3:12.

HERE IS MORE OF RAFFENSPERGER SPEAKING AT THE EVENT

HERE IS RAFFENSPERGER COORDINATING WITH THE CHINESE PEOPLE ON VOTING

HERE ARE SOME PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT WHERE RAFFENSPERGER BEGGED FOR CHINESE VOTES