Catholic Student Suspended From Ontario School Over Gender Beliefs

A 16 year old Canadian student has been told he cannot attend school for the rest of the year because of his belief that there are only two genders.

The school told the teen that his presence would be “detrimental to the physical and mental well-being” of transgender students.

Josh Alexander told St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario, that he would not intentionally engage or start conflicts with transgender students, but would continue to express his belief.

“Offence is obviously defined by the offended. I expressed my religious beliefs in class and it spiraled out of control” he said.

He and his lawyer are bringing this matter to an Ontario human rights tribunal, calling it religious discrimination, Alexander told The Epoch Times.

Epoch Times reports: He hasn’t attended school since November, when he was first suspended. He had organized a protest against transgender students using the girls’ washrooms. He had also said in class discussions that there are only two, immutable genders.

When his suspension was lifted the beginning of January, he was instead “excluded” by the principal, which has the same effect as suspension but is considered non-disciplinary. He was told this week that he will be excluded for the rest of the school year, and he’s not sure if that will end up extending into the next school year as well.

The principal, Derek Lennox, told The Epoch Times he cannot comment on the situation.

Alexander’s lawyer, James Kitchen, told The Epoch Times the school has characterized Alexander’s actions as “bullying.”

“Obviously, he doesn’t actually bully them as that term would be defined by … reasonable people. He’s not going to seek them out and call them names and make fun of them,” Kitchen said. “But he does express his views about what these people say and about what they believe and about what they’re doing. And he expresses them online, and he expresses them in the class.”

Sophie Smith-Doré, co-founder of Arnprior Pride and mother of one of the transgender students at the school, told The Epoch Times in a written message in January, “Trans folks and their loved ones (like most marginalized folks) are constantly doing this emotional work and it’s exhausting. We bear the burden of trying to protect our gender-diverse kids.”

She declined to speak in detail about her or her child’s experience.

Mark Searson, director of education for the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board, told The Epoch Times in December that the board takes a “pastoral approach” with transgender students, engaging them in conversations and trying to bring people together without conflict.

He said at the time, and also on Wednesday, that he cannot comment further. He is not able to discuss specific students with the press.

In addition to taking this matter to a provincial human rights tribunal—Kitchen said they will file that complaint this month—Alexander has moved to appeal his original suspension. That would bring the suspension before a school board panel to decide if it was warranted.