Catholic Priest Paraded Through Town In Convertible Porsche Pulled By Children

A newly appointed parish priest has come under fire for allowing 50 children to pull him through the streets of a Maltese town in a convertible Porsche

A spokesman for the Catholic Church said: “It was a tradition in certain Gozitan villages for the new parish priest to be paraded through the streets of the parish in a vehicle that was often pulled by the locality’s children”

RT reports: Fr John Sultana, who this week was named the new parish priest for Gozitan community, Malta, was honored with a traditional parade by local followers. However, the pastor’s use of a rather luxurious vehicle and manner in which he was heralded into his new role has drawn widespread criticism.

Malta: when the church embraces kleptocratic culture. Parish priest standing in a convertible Porsche Boxster S being pulled through his village by children. Source and video: https://t.co/PRBaxz17HN pic.twitter.com/xjwkL74xr3 — Matthew Caruana Galizia (@mcaruanagalizia) November 12, 2018

Footage showing Fr Sultana standing inside a convertible Porsche as lines of children pulled the Porsche Boxster through the streets of Żebbuġ has been labelled by some as “crass” and unbefitting of a representative of the Catholic Church.

However, Fr Sultana has suggested that the incident has been blown out of proportion and he hit out at comments criticising the event. A spokesperson for Gozo Curia, the Catholic Church in Malta, further added that the priest did not have a say in the finer details of the traditional priest parade.

I found a mirror here: https://t.co/rVf6TML4Ch — Andrew Camilleri (@MrKukks) November 13, 2018

Canon Gwann Sultana celebrating his appointment as Archpriest of Zebbug Gozo by Bishop Mons Mario Grech after he officially took over the parishioners' pastoral needs.Well done to the orchestra and choirs directed by Mro Franco Cefai.I thank Xejk TV for airing this occation.TVM, NET TV and even ONE TV never aired from this beautiful church.May I hope there will be a beginning.Video Copyright Carmel Saliba 11.11.18. Posted by Carmel Saliba on Tuesday, November 13, 2018

The Catholic priest has found an ally in local councillor Sandra Grech, who defended Fr Sultana, adding that the “unique feast,” was welcomed by everyone in the town.

The joy has not been shared by people online, though. While the event has been explained as a tradition, commentators have lambasted the use of the car, as well as the fact children were filmed dragging the vehicle.

“The epitome of bad taste and crass ostentation,” said Facebook user Marlene Mizzi. “Disgusting, actually. What on earth were they thinking?”

A second commenter added: “This is wrong on so many levels.”

“What stupidity. Should have walked with the children,” another Facebook denizen added.

Down the rabbit hole..children pulling a priest in a Porsche..absolutely surreal — Alice I N Wonderland (@MAdHatters4Tea) November 13, 2018

#Facepalm Priest Rolled Up In A Convertible Porsche Pulled By A Line Of Children To His Inauguration https://t.co/zov1xX8KnE — Chris (@chrismazina) November 13, 2018