Catholic Priest Arrested For Having Sex With Two Dominatrices On Church Altar in Louisiana

A Louisiana priest was arrested last month and charged with recording himself committing obscene acts with two dominatrices on the altar of his church which is clearly visible from the street.

According to Nola.com, authorities identified the priest as Rev Travis Clark, and the women as adult film actress Mindy Dixon, 41, and 23-year-old Melissa Cheng.

The Catholic priest was caught in the act on September 30 by a passerby who noticed the lights in the Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church were on after hours.

That’s when the witness looked inside the church and saw Clark allegedly having sex with the women on the altar, with stage lighting, sex toys, and recording equipment on a tripod on the stage.

The eyewitness said the women were dressed in corsets and were wearing high-heeled boots, according to Nola.com.

DailyMail report: The witness, who reported the incident to police, said Clark appeared to be recording the act.

Both women reportedly told officers who arrived to the scene that they were filming ‘roleplay‘ with Clark.

All three were then arrested on obscenity charges because they were in view of the public.

According to Nola.com, Dixon had also posted about the sex act on social media the day before it occurred.

The site reports that Dixon said she was traveling to the New Orleans area to ‘defile a house of God‘ with another dominatrix.

Following the arrest, Clark, who was ordained in 2013, was suspended from the archdiocese.

Church law says that when sacred places are violated they must be ‘repaired by penitential rite‘ before they can be used again.

After the incident, Gregory Aymond, the archbishop of the New Orleans archdiocese visited the church to perform a ritual to restore the sanctity of the altar, which is the most sacred of church spaces.

Aymond said Monday that Rev Carol Shirima would replace Clark beginning on October 11.

Clark was released from jail on a $25,000 bond. Cheng and Dixon posted bonds of $7,500.

All three could face six months to three years in prison if convicted of obscenity.