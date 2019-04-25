Catholic Man Stabbed by Immigrant in Rome for Wearing Crucifix in Public

A North African migrant has been arrested after stabbing a Catholic man in Rome for wearing a crucifix in public.

The incident took place near Rome’s Termini train station, with local news reports claiming that a heated argument on religion escalated into violence, with the immigrant allegedly stabbing the Catholic man and attempting to slit his throat after noticing his crucifix.

Breitbart.com reports: The Moroccan attempted to flee the scene following the stabbing but only managed to make it a few steps before he was detained and arrested. He has since been charged with attempted murder due to religiously motivated hatred.

“Everything took place in a few moments,” one witness explained and added, “the Georgian got off the bus and was heading towards the metro station in Piazza dei Cinquecento on the Via Giolitti side when the Moroccan joined him and attacked him.”

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the conservative-populist Brothers of Italy (FdI) commented on the case on social media saying, “If Muslims think of bringing the holy war into our house, it is time to take drastic measures: it remains only to block any kind of Islamic immigration until these ideas are clarified.”

“We intend to defend our classical and Christian roots from the process of Islamization of Europe,” she added.

The attack is just the latest anti-Christian attack to occur across Europe in recent months with neighbouring France seeing an average of three churches attacked per day.

The wave of church attacks led Roman Catholic Cardinal Robert Sarah to decry the trend saying, “The acts of desecration and vandalism in the churches are highly reprehensible.”

“They are the sad reflection of a sick civilization that lets itself be swept away in the nets of evil. The bishops, priests, and the faithful must keep up their strength and courage,” he added.