Catholic Archbishop Vigano: Pope Francis Is Ushering In the ‘Great Reset’

The Pope is “not a neutral spectator” but is actually helping to usher in the ‘Great Reset’, says Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano

Pope Francis is an active participant in a sinister globalist conspiracy, Archbishop Vigano declared in an interview with Robert Moynihan recently.

The “Great Reset” and “Fourth Industrial Revolution”, as conceived by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, is an plot by the world’s elite “to drastically reduce the global population, dismantle the free market, and erase all borders.”

Pope Francis is an active partipant in the plot Vigano explained in the interview:

“It matters little whether the cooperators of this plan are pharmaceutical companies or high finance, philanthropic organizations or Masonic sects, political factions or corrupt media: all of them, aware of it or not, collaborate in the work of the Devil.”

WATCH: