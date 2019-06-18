Cat Filter Accidentally Turned On During Pakistan Gov’t Press Conference

A Pakistani government minister turned “cat-face” when a video filter was mistakenly turned-on during a live press conference.

Provincial Information Minister Yousuf Shaukat Zai, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in north-west Pakistan, and member of the ruling party PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) was talking to local journalists at a press conference that was being broadcast live via social media.

SBS report: The event became a bit awkward when cats ears and whiskers appeared on the minister’s face during the live video.

The auto-filter soon caught his colleague, too, who then had a similar cat’s appearance.

The video immediately went viral on social media but was later deleted from the political party’s official page.

Positive image of Pakistan is being promoted though a press conference streamed live on Facebook with cat filter on ministers of KP province.. pic.twitter.com/ihjxarISfe — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) June 14, 2019

What have this official PTI KPK Facebok page has done with KPK Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai 😂 !

This is INSANE. @SAYousafzaiPTI pic.twitter.com/bttJt5FrdB — Mohsin Bilal Khan (@MohsinBilalKhan) June 14, 2019

Responding to the embarrassing incident, PTI’s social media team has called it a “human error” and said that “all actions have been taken to avoid such incidents in future.”

“Yesterday whilst covering a Press briefing held by KP’s information minister Shaukat Yousafzai, a ‘cat filter’ was witnessed by the viewers which was removed within few minutes,” the party statement stated.

Social media erupted with cat-memes and cat-ch phrases.

One person wrote on Twitter, “according to KP government’s social media team we now have a cat in the cabinet.

Another tweeted, “Who let the cats out!!!”

According to KP government’s social media team we now have a cat in the cabinet #Filter pic.twitter.com/LNl7zwOfLU — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) June 14, 2019

I propose all parliamentary proceedings around the world to be recorded with Cat Filters. Please start with the British Parliament! @HouseofCommons @UKHouseofLords @UKParliament https://t.co/7vAJRcEN3m — अजय (@RuralHuman) June 15, 2019

The minister concerned, however, appears to have not taken the matter too seriously.

He told the AFP news agency: “I wasn’t the only one — two officials sitting along me were also hit by the cat filter.”