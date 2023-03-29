Cars To Be Banned by 2030 Under WEF 15 Minute City Plans: ‘Travel Is Not a Human Right’

The World Economic Forum has demanded that world governments begin to phase out car ownership with a view to completely banning cars for everyone in the future except people with exceptional social credit scores. And when you read between the lines regarding what they mean by that, they are clearly referring to themselves, the elite, as the only people who will be allowed to operate cars in the future.

You might have thought the globalist elite were having the week from hell, with 9 million people and counting across France protesting and demanding the removal of World Economic Forum puppet Emmanuel Macron.

In France they are sick to the back teeth of the former Rothschild banker and WEF Young Global Leader doing the bidding of Klaus Schwab and forcing unpopular and unconstitutional changes through parliament. But the globalist elite are completely shameless and are now operating with the total conviction that post-Covid they are now in a position to rule as an authoritarian world government.

According to the WEF, far too many people in the Western world own their own vehicles and this situation must be corrected by pricing them out of the market. The hypocrisy of the globalist elite knows no bounds. They really are completely shameless.

In Davos earlier this year, Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha spoke to a chauffeur who drives the World Economic Forum VIPs around. Despite the WEF’s policies, the chauffeur told her the elites will not let him use a plug-in car to transport VIPs, demanding good old fashioned gas-guzzlers instead. Why? Because they are better and safer than electric cars.

It’s one rule for thee and another for me.

While the elite are allowed to own whatever cars they want, the rest of us are being priced out of the market altogether. And make no mistake, this is orchestrated and intentional. And we’ve got the receipts.

In a paper published by the WEF, the Davos elite claim that communal sharing of cars must become part of a “circular approach” in order to reduce global demands for precious metals and fossil fuels, before cars are eventually banned altogether. You might ask what kind of world the elites have planned for us if there won’t be any cars. We have the answer for that, including all the details, on the other side of this break. And it’s disturbing as all hell.

The pronouncements of Klaus Schwab and his minions are becoming more out of touch with reality by the day. The situation would almost be funny if the WEF hadn’t penetrated the cabinets of governments all over the world with double agents doing their bidding.

These so-called Young Global Leaders received instructions from Davos that far too many people own private vehicles and they must be priced out of the market with massive gas price hikes.

And look what happened. Sky-high prices in the US and developed world. But Schwab isn’t finished yet. As though ordinary people aren’t suffering enough pain at the gas pump, Schwab is claiming the current prices are still severely “underpriced.”

Via the WEF:

First, leading democracies should agree to end the underpricing of fossil fuels, which is the principal factor preventing a clean energy transition. The underpricing associated with producing and burning coal, oil and gas amounted to $5.9 trillion in economic costs in 2020. Nearly a quarter of these losses – $1.45 trillion – occurred in 48 major and smaller democracies.

The leading democracies of the G20 should collectively commit to phasing out cost and tax breaks for the production and consumption of fossil fuels. They should also phase in more efficient pricing of fossil fuels through taxes or tradable permits to cover the costs of local air pollution, global warming, and other economic damages.

So what kind of world are the elites planning for us in the not so distant future?

Here’s a quick hint. Did you know that Klaus Schwab keeps a bust of Vladimir Lenin, the architect of Soviet Russian communism, on his personal bookshelf?

When you understand that Klaus Schwab has a statue of Vladimir Lenin, founder of the communist USSR and prolific human rights abuser in his office, you will understand the true basis of the WEF's ideology.



We need to stop them.



Whatever it takes. pic.twitter.com/3dGmNDZ6Xr — Matt Gubba (@MattGubba) August 19, 2022

That’s right, Schwab wants to emulate his hero and do away with personal property, human rights and private ownership.

The end of private ownership is essential, according to the WEF, and must be applied to everything from cars to private homes and enabled by 15 minute city design principles.

The WEF has been laying the groundwork for 15 minute cities for years now. We just weren’t paying attention.

“A design process that focuses on fulfilling the underlying need instead of designing for product purchasing is fundamental to this transition,” the WEF sets out. “This is the mindset needed to redesign cities to reduce private vehicles and other usages.”

Part of the WEF’s “circular approach” appears to be forcing us to live in so-called 15 minute cities, which should be called “open air prisons” from which we will not only have no transportation, but also no means of escape.

All of this talk of phasing out oil and gas production in favor of “clean energy” is interesting considering Bill Gates was caught admitting to his inner circle that the whole thing is a scam.

According to Gates, who was speaking to a private audience, wind, solar, battery technology and other renewable energy sources might be fashionable, and they might be valuable sources of revenue for the filthy rich elite, but they are not capable of solving climate change.

And apparently the fact that renewable energy is not actually capable of solving climate change, despite being sold to us as the cure for so-called man made global warming, is hysterically funny for Bill Gates.

Gates has a history of being – suspiciously – one step ahead of major world disasters. And capitalizing on them when they arrive.

Just this week it was revealed that Gates’ new oral vaccine has caused an outbreak of polio in Africa, paralyzing numerous children. Was there any apology from Gates? Of course not. Did the mainstream media even mention this news? Of course not.

They really think they have it all worked out and that we won’t notice and hold them to account.

But we are keeping score and the elite are going to be held to account for all of their crimes.

We are determined to continue reporting on the agenda of the globalist elite but we need your help. The people are waking up and the elite are starting to panic. Don't forget what is happening in France as we speak. The globalist elite's worst nightmares are coming true.

And this is just the beginning.

WATCH: