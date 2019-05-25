Carlson: Leaked OPCW Report Suggests Chemical Attack Was Not Done by Assad

Tucker Carlson reported on the leaked OPCW report Thursday night which suggested that Assad was not responsible for the chemical attack in Syria last year.

The leaked engineering assessment from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons questions the official story that Bashar al-Assad’s forces carried out the chemical attack in Douma on April 7, 2018.

Information Liberation reports:

As The Columbia Bugle reported, “Tucker Carlson was the only person to express skepticism in the MSM about the alleged Syria chemical attack in 2018.”

“He was attacked by pundits on both the right and the left for that. Looks like he was right all along.”