Cardiologist Asks Why Covid Jabs Are Still Available Depite Serious Adverse Events Rate

In a resurfaced clip from October 2022, leading UK cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra asked why Covid jabs were still on the market despite having a much higher rate of adverse reactions than previous vaccines that had been pulled.

During an appearnce on GB News, Malhotra noted that the covid jabs, which have an adverse reaction rate of approximately 1 in 800, were still available, when other vaccines with much lower rates of health issues had been halted.

He asked: “We need to ask people like [England Chief Medical Officer] Chris Whitty and the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) why when we’ve got a serious adverse event rate, which is probably in the range of at least 1 in 800 to 1 in 1,000, why is it not being pulled?”

He said the “Swine flu vaccine in 1976 was pulled because it caused Guillain-Barré syndrome in 1 in 100,000,” and the “Rotavirus vaccine was pulled in 1999 because it caused a form of bowel obstruction in 1 in 10,000.

Unprecedented Rates of Adverse Events: We Need to Pull These Shots off the Market



Swine Flu Vaccine (1976) – Pulled after showing a 1 in 100,000 risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome.



Rotavirus Vaccine (1999) – Pulled after showing a 1 in 10,000 risk of bowel obstruction.



Last month Malhotra appeared on Fox News calling for the pharmaceutical companies that manufactured covid jabs to compensate people who had suffered injuries from their experimental vaccines.

He said: “We’re dealing with one of the poorest efficacious pharmacological interventions with the worst safety profile which has become the most profitable in the history of medicine”