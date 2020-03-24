Cardi B Thinks Celebrities Are Being ‘Paid’ To Claim They Have Coronavirus

Outspoken rapper Cardi B went on Instagram Live on Saturday and shared her conspiracy theory about the COVID-19 outbreak, saying that she thinks celebrities are getting paid to claim they tested positive for coronavirus.

Many celebrities and prominent people including international politicians have come forward to reveal they have coronavirus. The list includes Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Sen. Rand Paul, Justin Trudeau’s wife, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, among many others.

But few of them have exhibited symptoms, which has Cardi puzzled.

“Let’s say if I have the coronavirus right now. How am I supposed to know I got it because sometimes I be like, ‘If y’all have a cough, you have it,‘” she said. “But then I be seeing these basketball players say like, ‘Yeah, I have the coronavirus, but I don’t got no symptoms.’ So how the fuck am I supposed to know when I’m supposed to get tested for it? Y’all ni**as is playing with me. That’s my problem right there.”

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and a dry cough. About 80 percent of people who get the virus experience a mild case.

During her IG Live, Cardi also questioned whether celebrities are being paid to say they have the infectious disease. “I’m starting to feel like y’all ni**as is paying ni**as to say that they got it,” added Cardi.

And if checks are in fact being cut, Cardi wants in. “And if y’all are paying ni**as to say that they got it, pay me too,” she said. “Bitch tryna get paid.”