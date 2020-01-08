Cardi B Files For NIGERIAN Citizenship Because Trump Is ‘Putting American Lives In Danger’

Cardi B has announced she is filing for Nigerian citizenship because President Trump is “putting American lives in danger” — however the country she appears to favor over the US is one of the most lawless and dangerous places in the world to live, with the State Department stating violent crime and rape is “common.”

The Grammy-winning artist, 26, took to Twitter to react to the stream of memes that have made it onto the social media site speculating on the possibility of World War III when she made the revelation.

‘Naaaaa these memes are f***in but s**t ain’t no joke! … Specially being from New York,’ the singer, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said Friday.

Cardi B, a vocal Bernie Sanders supporter, called President Trump “dumb” after he ordered the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani outside of Baghdad last week, kickstarting the conflict.

‘[It’s] sad this man is putting Americans [lives] in danger,‘ Cardi said. ‘Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.’

Nigeria is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous destinations on the planet, and the State Department warns Americans against travel to the west African nation, stating that violent crime and rape are “common“:

Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime,terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime, which includes kidnappings, hijackings, boardings, theft, etc.

Violent crime – such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, and rape – is common throughout the country. Exercise extreme caution throughout the country due to the threat of indiscriminate violence.

The singer’s potential arrival in Nigeria was welcomed by Nigerian official Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who told her, ‘We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister.‘

Cardi B, who has more than 66 million followers across Instagram and YouTube, regularly speaks out about political issues and has endorsed Bernie Sanders for president.