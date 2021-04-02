Capitol Police Say Driver Rammed Vehicle Into 2 Capitol Hill Officers

Two Capitol police officers were injured after a car plowed through a barrier on Constitution Ave on Friday.

The driver, who was also injured, was initially reported to be in custody. Later reports say he was shot dead by Capitol police.

The incident sparked chaos at the Capitol on Friday afternoon and sent workers into lockdown.

Correction: Constitution Avenue — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

According to the Daily Mail: There were confused reports at first of a shooting that had left three people injured but the US Capitol Police released a statement at around 1.30pm describing the incident as one involving a vehicle instead.

‘USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers

‘A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured.

‘All three have been transported to the hospital,’ it said.

It comes only a few months after hundreds of rioters stormed the Capitol, outnumbering the police force, on January 6.

Further media reports from Fox News’s John Roberts, and NBC News, say that the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife, and was then shot by Capitol Police.

NationalFile reporteds that a senior law enforcement official said that one officer was slashed in the face with the knife by the suspect.

Capitol taff received a text message at around 1PM from Capitol Police informing them of an “external security threat,” telling them that no entry or exit is permitted, and to stay away from exterior windows and doors.

🚨🚨Capitol staff just got this text message



I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News shared video from the Capitol of a helicopter landing on the east side, something he has “never seen anything like” happening before.

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

No legislators are in the Capitol building today, with the legislature being on recess. The National Guard, who have been present in DC since January, were nowhere near the scene at the time.