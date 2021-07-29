Capitol Police Ordered To Arrest House Staff Who Refuse To Wear Face Masks

Capitol Police have been instructed to arrest staffers who try to enter the House of Representatives without a mask, and report members who refuse to comply.

The new mask mandate states that everyone must wear face masks starting from Thursday even if they are fully vaccinated.

Many Republicans have vowed to resist and have called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her draconian “abuse of power”

RT reports: Nevertheless, the Capitol Police have been instructed to enforce the mandate to the fullest extent of the law. A memo circulated by Chief of Police J Thomas Manger on Wednesday instructs officers to order any visitors and staff who refuse to wear masks to leave the building, and arrest them for unlawful entry if they refuse. Officers are also instructed to file a report with the House sergeant-at-arms if any members of Congress refuse to comply.

In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals.



For Members, they advise not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.”



1/2 pic.twitter.com/MtgGUndSIO — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021

Some Republicans have already vowed to resist. “Might as well come into my office and arrest my entire staff,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a libertarian-leaning Republican from Kentucky, tweeted on Thursday. “We are not wearing masks … the physician and the chief of police don’t have this authority.”

This is INSANE. Might as well come into my office and arrest my entire staff. We are not wearing masks. I support the Capitol Hill Police, but the Chief of Police made a mistake here. The physician and the chief of police don’t have this authority. https://t.co/CgiSuNvE8c — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 29, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Georgia), a vocal opponent of most coronavirus restrictions, called the move “hysterical unprecedented abuse of power,” and Lee Zeldin, a Republican from New York, accused Pelosi of being “massively drunk on power, obsessed with control, and hypocritical and partisan beyond belief.”

Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R) said she’d bail out any staffers arrested for violating the mask rule, while Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Florida) told Pelosi to “come see me” if she had an issue with his staffers going maskless.

On Twitter, multiple Republican representatives hammered Pelosi over the mandate.

Speaker Pelosi's draconian behavior isn't even based on credible science. This isn't about our well-being. This is about politics and power. https://t.co/zm6HpET7un — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) July 29, 2021

By order of Nancy Pelosi, Democrats in Congress are using the hardworking men and women of the Capitol Police to enforce their dangerous and politicized mask mandates. Arresting staffers who believe in science is absurd. https://t.co/ir8hUGoMFC — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) July 29, 2021

To be clear: Pelosi is directing police to ARREST vaccinated people who aren’t wearing masks.



This isn’t about science—it’s about power and control. https://t.co/XMXxI0Dw2D — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 29, 2021

The speaker’s decision to re-embrace masking came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended on Tuesday that vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans alike wear masks in indoor settings, in a reversal of guidance issued in May. The CDC cited unpublished data suggesting that vaccinated people could still catch the Delta variant of the coronavirus, carry a high load of the virus, and pass it to others, but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky offered no further information when speaking to reporters. White House coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci told the Washington Post that no clinical data existed yet to back up this claim, opining instead that “you can make a reasonable assumption that vaccinated people can transmit the virus just like unvaccinated people can.”