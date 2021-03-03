Capitol Police Announce Enhanced Security Citing ‘Concerning Information’

US Capitol Police have announced that they are increasing security measures around the Capitol building this week after receiving “concerning information”.

Police officials said on Wednesday they had “obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4”

It seems that a huge razor wire fence and thousands of troops are not enough.

In a tatement posted on twitter the department claimed: “Based on the intelligence we have, the Department has taken immediate steps and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4th”

Capitol police ‘sources’’ warned that the militia group the Three Percenters, who’ve been accused of involvement in the January 6th riot, is planning to cause another breach this week, according to a report by Fox 5 News

The increased threat seems to stem from a QAnon-related belief that former President Donald Trump will be re-inaugurated on March 4.

A Fox news report also stated that “There is also some chatter about March 20, the day the Republican party came to life in 1834. And, there’s even some noise about April 15: federal income tax day.”