‘Cannibal’ Arrested For Chopping His Mother into ‘1,000’s Of Pieces’ & Sharing With Dog

A man was arrested by Spanish police after admitting to killing his mother and chopping up her body into more than 1,000 small pieces before cooking and eating some of her remains and feeding some to his pet dog.

26 year old Alberto Sanchez Gomez confessed to the brutal murder of his 66-year-old mother, Maria Soledad Gomez, after detectives came to his Madrid apartment to inquire about the woman who had been missing for a month, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

He reportedly confessed to killing and dismembering his mother, cooking parts of her body and disposing of her organs in the bin.

The Mirror reports: Shocked police found the 66-year-old mother’s body parts in at least six large plastic containers inside the flat near Madrid’s famous Las Ventas bullring.

Sanchez allegedly dismembered his mother after killing her, and then cooked parts of her body and tossed her intestines in a bin with household waste.

Macabre new details of the gruesome find emerged today as the alleged self-confessed cannibal was due to appear in court.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that the mother’s body had been cut up into more than 1,000 tiny pieces, her vital organs were missing, and part of her intestines were found mixed with domestic waste inside the flat.

Sanchez, a jobless former waiter, is expected to be charged with killing her, although police have not yet said how they believe he ended her life.

The first photos of Sanchez emerged today as former friends claimed he had become a problem for his family after becoming addicted to drugs.

They claim he used to spend time on a park bench opposite his home drinking with rough sleepers.

It is not yet clear when his mum died, with police saying yesterday that they suspected it happened a month ago.

However, a neighbour claimed she saw the OAP sunbathing during the week.

Police sources say they believe Sanchez, who was 15 when his cabinet-maker dad died, cooked part of his mum’s body parts before eating them or feeding them to the pet dog.

He was well-known to officers because of a series of prior arrests thought to relate to domestic violence against his mum, who neighbours said often had bruises they initially thought had been caused by the dog.

Sanchez, one of three children, has been undergoing psychiatric evaluation but is expected to be remanded in prison following his court appearance.