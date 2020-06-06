Candace Owens: Why Does Black Lives Matter Get Media Airtime Every 4 Years Before an Election?

Candace Owens has presented evidence that the mainstream media only gives Black Lives Matter airtime every four years ahead of an election, suggesting it is a cynical Democrat vote-winning ploy.

“How are black people still falling for this election time narrative?” said Candace Owens, who shared a chart that reveals how much airtime the topic “Black Lives Matter” receives in the media every year.

As Owens explained, “You will see it peaked in 2016 and it is now peaking again in 2020.” During the years in between the presidential elections, the mainstream media hardly granted Black Lives Matter any airtime. How convenient.

The Black Lives Matter search term peaked in 2016 just before the presidential election and barely registered a ripple until 2020.

As Candace Owens said, white liberals only care about black lives when there is an election on the horizon and they need votes.

First they burned down our economy, impoverishing millions through the lie of #coronavirus virulence.

Now they support burning down entire cities.



This year has been an act of war against @realDonaldTrump and the people that voted for him.



The Democrats are truly evil. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 31, 2020

Owens is far from the only African American to see through the Democratic Party and their cynical election year tactics.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley called out Democrats for talking to black Americans only when they want their votes, and “when they get elected, they do nothing in the four years in-between,” on Michael Smerconish’s SiriusXM radio show during the last election cycle.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says people voted for Trump for economic reasons, not because they are all racist: “When we started shipping all our jobs overseas many, many years ago, it was really going to have a negative effect in the long run.”

Barkley, who hails from Alabama, also defended President Trump’s supporters, defying the mainstream media agenda by declaring that people voted for the president for economic reasons, not because they are “racist.”

“When we started shipping all our jobs overseas many, many years ago, it was really going to have a negative effect in the long run; you notice now that all these malls and places are closing because people are doing all their shopping online, that’s going to have a negative effect … that’s not the president’s fault.”