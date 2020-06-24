Candace Owens: When Someone Claims a Noose Was Used in 2020, It’s 99.99% Likely a Hoax

Candace Owens has expressed her amazement that “so many people actually believed that someone left a noose in Bubba Smollet’s NASCAR garage,” saying “I mean— really people?”

“It’s 2020, folks,” said Owens. “Anytime someone claims an old-fashioned noose was used, there is a 99.99999% [chance] it’s a hoax.“

Candace Owens was referring to the NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace who said that the rope knot found in his garage was a ‘straight-up noose‘ and said he was ‘p****d‘ with his critics after the FBI said there was no evidence of a hate crime.

Wallace, the only full-time black driver on the NASCAR circuit, said he was ‘mad because people are trying to test my character and integrity‘ after investigators said the ‘noose’ was actually a door handle which had been there since last October.

A Youtube video from 2019 showed a pull rope featuring the ‘noose’ hanging from the garage door in the same stall used by Wallace and his team at the Talladega Superspeedway earlier this week.

Pictured: A pull rope is seen in a 2019 Youtube video hanging from the same stall used by Wallace’s race team earlier this week

DailyMail report: The FBI’s statement on Tuesday revealed that 15 federal agents had investigated Wallace’s claim after the alleged noose was found.

A crew member for Richard Petty Motorsports had discovered the noose on Sunday at the Alabama race track.

However, the FBI stated that ‘the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019’, long before the recent protests.

‘Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,‘ the statement said, saying that ‘no federal crime’ had been committed.

‘The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws,’ the statement concluded.

‘We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.’