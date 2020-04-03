Candace Owens Vows to Run for Congress: “I’ll WIN – They Won’t Know What Hit ‘Em”

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens has vowed to run for Congress, declaring “I’ll win, and they won’t know what hit them!”

The surprise announcement was made on Thursday’s Glenn Beck Radio Program.

Great news, America! @RealCandaceO is FINALLY thinking about running for office! "I think I should get into politics. And I'll win. They won't know what hit them." pic.twitter.com/Bk1L6lWDLu — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 2, 2020

A transcript is as follows:

GLENN BECK: You just tweeted right before you went on the air — and I just saw it — “I’m now honestly considering running for office. Never had any desire to previously, but something changed in me last night. Had a conversation with my husband and I think it’s a plan.”

CANDACE OWENS: Yeah, I did tweet that and that is real.

BECK: You just tweeted it five minutes ago. Tell me about it.

OWENS: I did. You know, I was talking to my husband about this, and my frustration about all these governors and how dishonest they’ve been. I grew up in Connecticut, I came up in New York… I’m just getting sick of it. I said I said to my husband, you know, I think I should get into politics. I think I should run. I should surprise run, and take somebody for everything they have, and expose people.

BECK: Run for?

OWENS: I’m not entirely sure yet and it will be a super surprise… I’ll tell you something else, Glenn, I’ll win. I will win the entire thing. They won’t know what hit them.