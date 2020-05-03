Candace Owens Suspended From Twitter for Challenging Fascist Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens was suspended from Twitter on Saturday for daring to challenge Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over her draconian lockdown measures.
The pro-Trump pundit has over 2.2 million followers, most of whom support President Trump.
Candace is also one of President Trump’s most outspoken African American supporters.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Candace wrote The Gateway Pundit and sent us the tweet that infuriated the Twitter elites:
Candace Owens: “Apparently @GovWhitmer believes she is a duly elected dictator of a socialist country. The people of Michigan need to stand up to her. Open your businesses. Go to work. The police think she’s crazy too. They are not going to arrest 10,000,000 people for going to work.
Candace Owens sent us this statement this morning:
Twitter has locked me out of my account but has decided to omit which of their policies I have violated. Apparently, encouraging citizens to go to work is a violation, but Alexandria Ocasión Cortez encouraging workers to boycott and protest is not.
I stand by my statement about Governor Whitmer acting as a dictator. Both the Sherriff Departments and the citizens, and the state legislature of Michigan are in agreement with me. I will not kowtow to a socialist world order that seeks to limit my constitutional freedom of speech.