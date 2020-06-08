The “arrogant Left” has created “mob rule” by “bullying every celebrity” into virtue-signaling acceptable left-wing positions, according to Candace Owens, who warns the ploy will backfire in the election because “the mob doesn’t step into the voting booth with you.“
According to Candace Owens, the Left’s arrogant and bullying tactics will fail to deliver at the ballot box in November, when people vote their conscience in private, away from the bullying leftist Thought Police currently patrolling social media.
“In 2016, it was manufactured race riots, “pussy hat” marches, celebrity virtue-signaling, ANTIFA clashes—and the Democrats still lost. Why are they executing the exact same playbook, 4 years later?” Owens wrote on Twitter.
“Do they really think American voters are too stupid to see through this chaos?” Owens continued.
According to Owens, The Democrat Party “burned down our economy, impoverishing millions” in 2020 and she warns that Democrats are now supporting the burning down of “entire cities” as an “act of war” against a duly elected president they know they can’t beat fair and square at the ballot box.
“The Democrats are truly evil,” surmised Owens.
According to Owens, the Democratic Party is “trying to inspire a race war” in an election year in collusion with the mainstream media. She is urging her African American compatriots to stop rioting and acting “like a trained chimpanzee every single time the media runs a story.“
“That’s how you have to be black? Listen to your psychological conditioning,” Owens said.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Candace Owens Slams the Left’s ‘Mob Rule’- The Mob ‘Doesn’t Step Into The Voting Box With You’ - June 8, 2020
- Chicago Mayor Orders Residents Not To Use Guns to Defend Themselves During Violent Riots - June 8, 2020
- 11-Yr-Old Florida Boy Runs 500 Miles To Honor Officers Killed in Line of Duty - June 8, 2020