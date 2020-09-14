Candace Owens Says BLM, Media, Athletes & The Entertainment Industry Are To Blame For LASD Ambush

Candace Owens reacted to the ambush and shooting of two Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies on Saturday by declaring that Black Lives Matter (BLM), the media, athletes, and the entertainment industry are to blame.

In a tweet on Sunday, Owens said: “Why else does this happen? Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged RAPIST on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes”

Why else does this happen? Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged RAPIST on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes.



BLACK LIVES MATTER AND THE COMPLICIT MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS, ATHLETES, AND ENTERTAINERS ARE TO BLAME.

Breitbart reports: As Breitbart News reported, two LASD deputies were ambushed and shot as they sat in their patrol car in Compton, California on Saturday evening.

The deputies were then rushed to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in what appears to have been an unprovoked, close-range attack through the passenger window of their patrol car.

Both deputies are currently “fighting for their lives,” according to a recent tweet by the LASD.

“Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like [LeBron James] tell young black men that they are ‘literally being hunted,’” added Owens in another tweet. “This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric.”

“The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame,” Owens affirmed.

Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are "literally being hunted". This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric.



The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame.

In May, Lakers star LeBron James claimed that blacks are “literally hunted everyday.”

On Sunday morning, Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters allegedly blocked the entrance to an emergency room at an LA hospital where the two officers were being treated for gunshot wounds.

According to the Sheriffs Department, protesters were yelling “We hope they die,” referring to the two deputies who were ambushed in the attack.

“LeBron can you help us?” chanted sign-wielding protesters into megaphones on Saturday night as they blocked at least two NBA charter buses from entering the Walt Disney World campus.