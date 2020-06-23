Candace Owens: ‘Racism Is Accepted In Our Society, So Long As It’s Directed at White People’

Modern liberal American society has deemed racism acceptable in 2020, according to Candace Owens, who says “so long as it’s directed to white people.”

Describing this state of affairs as “crazy“, Owens referred to modern racism as “Black Privilege” and commented on a post by a racist black woman on Twitter that listed dozens of racial slurs against white people.

“Just imagine what would happen if a white male posted a similar list of their favorite slurs to Black people,” said Owens.

Isn’t it crazy to consider how racism is accepted in our society, so long as it’s being directed to white people?



Just imagine what would happen if a white male posted a similar list of their favorite slurs to Black people. #BlackPrivilege https://t.co/x3kFI30wET — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 22, 2020

The American Truth said the original tweet was deleted, but provided screenshots.

The black supremacist @HOLLYWOODMADDEN Deleted her tweet.

I got screenshots though. pic.twitter.com/cLs9TXN87X — The American Truth (@17AmericanTruth) June 23, 2020

Candace Owens has turned heads in the past with her comments supporting conservative causes and stating that African Americans have a “victim mentality,.” She released a video about George Floyd’s death on June 3 in which she criticized the media and black America for turning him into a “martyr” for the black community.

“We are unique in that we are the only people that fight and scream and demand support and justice from the people in our community that are up to no good,” she said. “You would be hard-pressed to find a Jewish person that’s been five stints in prison that commits a crime and dies while committing a crime and the Jewish people champion and demand justice for,” repeating the statement for white Americans and “even Latinos.”

She also said the nationwide response to Floyd’s death is representative of a “broken black culture” that is prepared to “celebrate criminals.” She said, “We are embarrassing in that regard. This is why we have a cycle and a toxic culture because nobody wants to tell the truth and black America. It is so easy to be effective it is so easy to ask white people to bow down and apologize and do all these things for us. It is crap.”

Owens also said she refuses to believe that Floyd was trying to turn his life around and spent minutes reviewing his entire criminal record, including how much prison time he served.

“We shouldn’t be buying T-shirts with his name on it,” she said.

“He was a violent criminal,” she said of Floyd. “Just because he was a criminal does not mean you deserve to die at the knee of a police officer. I can’t say it enough, no, he did not deserve to die in that manner.”

However, she said, “Racially motivated police brutality is a myth” and went on to say that more white people are killed by police.