Candace Owens: ‘Pea-Brained’ LeBron James and BLM Are Responsible For Ambush of LA Sheriffs

Candace Owens is pointing the finger of blame squarely at ‘pea-brained’ LeBron James and the ‘hate-fueled’ Black Lives Matter movement for stirring up the racial hatred that led to the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles sheriffs on Saturday.

With the two deputies fighting for their lives following the cold-blooded ambush, Owens, 31, said the outspoken basketball superstar must take responsibility for the attack.

‘Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”,’ she said, referring to a May 6 tweet in which LeBron James responded to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

‘This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric. The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame.‘

DailyMail report: Owens also told her 2.6 million followers that Black Lives Matter, and athletes and entertainers who back the movement, were to blame.

She criticized them for putting the name of Jacob Blake on their shirts, after he was shot in the back by police officers on August 23. Blake in July was accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his three children. On September 4 he pleaded not guilty.

LA County sheriffs said that the entrances to the hospital where the injured officers were taken was being blocked by protesters.

‘To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,’ the tweeted.

On Sunday police in Los Angeles were continuing to search for a black man, aged 28-30, who walked up to the two deputies in their car at 6:58pm, in Compton, and shot them at close range.

One of the deputies, only identified as a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy, was shot in the jaw and arms, and is critical but stable condition.

The other deputy, a 24-year-old man, was struck by gunfire in the forehead, an arm and a hand. He is described as alert.

Neither of their names have been released to the public.