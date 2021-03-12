Candace Owens: ‘Lying Narcissist Meghan Markle Is Just Making Sh*t up’

Conservative author Candace Owens has slammed “lying narcissist” Meghan Markle over her allegations that the Royal Family is racist.

Owens blasted the Duchess of Sussex, calling her a “liar” and a “leftist narcissist” who can’t “keep her stories straight” when being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.

“If you have seen a picture of Archie and you believe he suffered anti-black racism, then call me a Nigerian prince and give me your credit card,” Owens said during an interview on Fox News’s “Hannity.”

“She [Meghan] said she doesn’t read newspapers or check social media,” Owens continued.

“That’s not true because she then said that she was suicidal because of bad press,” she added.

Owens also claimed that Meghan’s bombshell claim that her son, Archie, was not offered the title of “Prince” because of his skin tone was also a massive lie because he has a light skin tone.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Morgan – who is an outspoken critic of the Duchess – quit the breakfast program on Wednesday after he savaged Meghan and Harry’s two-hour sit down with Oprah.

He refused to apologize for his strongly-held opinion that the Royal couple had lied throughout their interview and had done untold damage to the Monarchy.

‘Piers Morgan was all of us when he was dressing down Meghan Markle and calling her out on the lies she’s told… To put in her phone call to have his voice silenced because she is unhappy with the press? She is a typical leftist narcissist,’ Owens raged.

She added: ‘He believes that Meghan Markle was lying. I agree with him. Why aren’t we allowed to have an opinion anymore? It’s dangerous.’

Earlier in the day, Owens also showed her support to another outspoken TV pundit who had been critical of Meghan Markle.

Owens took to Twitter to lavish praise on Tucker Carlson, who described the Duchess as a ‘manipulative opportunist’ in a broadcast on Tuesday.

‘Tucker always nails it. If you believe Meghan Markle is a victim, you’re an idiot. There’s really no other way to say it,’ she wrote.

‘Bad press over bridesmaid dresses does not make you want to kill yourself and your unborn child unless you are: A) Unstable B) Lying for sympathy C) Both.’

Carlson mocked Meghan for bringing up a tearful row with Kate Middleton shortly before her wedding – something he ridiculed as ‘her 9/11’.

‘Here’s this royal person, one of the most famous and fawned-over people in the world telling Oprah that she was incredibly wounded because she got into some kind of petty argument about dresses with her sister-in-law at her wedding three years ago.’

‘So stop the presses.

‘She and her sister-in-law had a tiff about clothes. That’s never happened before.

‘She thinks this is important to bring up in a television interview. It was her 9/11. So of course she considers it newsworthy.’

Carlson further ridiculed Meghan for telling Winfrey that she felt stifled and trapped inside the Palace machine.

‘She’s actually an oppressed victim,’ he deadpanned.

‘She may look powerful but she’s powerless.’

In response to Meghan saying she was silenced, Carlson told viewers: ‘A rational person might consider this claim absurd, but amazingly no one else seems to think it is. Oprah clearly doesn’t think it’s absurd.

‘You’re not allowed to make fun of this.

‘Our friend Piers Morgan did that on television in the UK and had to resign from his job.’