Candace Owens: Kaepernick ‘Grew an Afro, Played the Victim and Scammed the Black Community for Millions’

Colin Kaepernick is a fraud who realized he could “scam the black community out of millions,” according to Candace Owens who produced receipts on Twitter suggesting the former quarterback held very different views about America before it became profitable to be unpatriotic.

Candace wrote: “Hope everyone had a happy 4th! Colin @Kaepernick7 sure did back in 2011, before he realized that if he grew an afro and played the part of victim, he could scam the black community out of millions.”

“That was before Collin Kaepernick was a paid puppet for the white liberals who are using black people as human shields for their Marxist revolution to overthrow America,” said Melissa Tate in reply to Candace’s message. “They need sell out black celebrities to sell their destruction. What’s sad is many are buying into it.“

Kapernick tweeted “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything” in 2018. The idea that he is a martyr who has given up the highlife to pursue noble goals was picked up and promoted by Nike, who ran an ad campaign featuring Kaepernick with the slogan.

But nothing could be further from the truth. Kaepernick has been rewarded with a wide endorsement and “star” deal with social justice corporation Nike, including royalties, earning him millions of dollars per year.

Candace Owens: ‘Black Lives Only Matter To White Liberals Every 4 Years Ahead of an Election’

“Black lives only matter to white liberals every 4 years ahead of an election,” according to Candace Owens, who added “I’m so sorry to those of you that thought otherwise.”

According to Owens, the Democratic Party is “trying to inspire a race war” in an election year in collusion with the mainstream media. She is urging her African American compatriots to stop rioting and acting “like a trained chimpanzee every single time the media runs a story.“

“That’s how you have to be black? Listen to your psychological conditioning,” Owens said.

According to Owens, the Democrat Party “burned down our economy, impoverishing millions” in 2020 and she warns that Democrats are now supporting the burning down of “entire cities” as an “act of war” against a duly elected president.

“The Democrats are truly evil,” surmised Owens.