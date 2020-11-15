Candace Owens Hints She Might Run For President In 2024 As Donald Trump’s “Successor”

Candace Owens who is backing Donald Trump to remain in the White House, has hinted that she might run as his “successor” in 2024.

Owens, an outspoken, conservative activist made the comments in response to a tweet from boxer Devon Alexander, mocking her career.

RT reports: The pugilist shared a message from Owens in which she said that Democrat Joe Biden is “not the president-elect,” despite the latest projections giving Biden 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

2024 is a long way off…

Maybe I’ll run as his successor. https://t.co/GviudBTDeZ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 12, 2020

“What’s going to happen to this one after Trump is out of office,” Alexander quipped, along with a series of laughing emojis. Never short of words, Owens responded: “2024 is a long way off… Maybe I’ll run as his successor.”

The 31-year-old has been a vocal critic of the Black Lives Matter movement and is the founder of the BLEXIT group, which calls for black Americans to “exit” the Democratic party.

Owens’ comments were met with glee by her fans, who enthusiastically expressed their support for the conservative pundit. Many pledged to vote for Owens, while others offered to work as volunteers for her campaign.

YES!!!!!! You’ve got my vote!!! — Lauren S (@LaurenS9876) November 12, 2020