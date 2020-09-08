Candace Owens Dunks on Dems: ‘Don’t Listen To People With Private Security Who Want to Defund Police’

“Never listen to a person that has private security but wants the public police defunded,” says Candace Owens, proving yet again that she is the Democrat’s number one nemesis on the internet, debunking their dangerous rhetoric and calling out their toxic hypocrisy.

While elite liberals live behind walls in gated mansions, employing armed security guards to protect them, these same people use their platform to demand gun control in America. It’s one rule for me and another for thee.

Owens also took aim at Hollywood and the liberal celebrity culture, labelling leftist celebs “frauds” who are in the business of “leading sheep.”

“Never listen to a millionaire that made it here in America, but trashes our country.

“These Hollywood idols are frauds, leading sheep down paths they never took when they discovered success.”

In a video clip posted on Sunday, Owens said the infamous Joe Biden interview with Africa American pop star Cardi B was “one of the biggest insults” to the black community.

According to Owens, the interview was “demeaning… pandering and ridiculous”

She also ripped Cardi B, whose single WAP hit number one on the Billboard chart this week, calling her “illiterate” and saying that her music “contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values.”