Candace Owens: Democrats ‘Burned Our Economy’, Now They Support ‘Burning Entire Cities’

The Democrat Party “burned down our economy, impoverishing millions“, in 2020, according to Candace Owens, who warns that Democrats are now supporting the burning down of “entire cities” as an “act of war” against a duly elected president.

“The Democrats are truly evil,” surmised Owens.

First they burned down our economy, impoverishing millions through the lie of #coronavirus virulence.

Now they support burning down entire cities.



This year has been an act of war against @realDonaldTrump and the people that voted for him.



The Democrats are truly evil. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 31, 2020

According to Owens, the Democratic Party is “trying to inspire a race war” in an election year in collusion with the mainstream media. She is urging her African American compatriots to stop rioting and acting “like a trained chimpanzee every single time the media runs a story.“

“That’s how you have to be black? Listen to your psychological conditioning,” Owens said.

“If to be black, you can’t speak in proper English, or you’re “acting white.” Right? To be black, you instantly have to jump up like a ****** trained chimpanzee – excuse my language – like a trained chimpanzee every single time the media runs a story, and act angry, and riot, and talk about how pained you were to see this happen to black people, but keep your mouth shut, right, when it happens black-on-black because if you talk about the black-on-black crime, you’re a race traitor, right?”

Owens also said that African Americans can learn from the example set by Scottish people in the 17th century.

“Scottish people were severely behind the English people, just in terms of everything. And David Hume inspired and uplifted and challenged the Scottish people by saying if we want to get ahead, we have to learn English,” Owens said.

“In a matter of years, in a matter of decades, the Scottish people passed the English people in engineering, and in the sciences. And it’s because they challenged themselves to be better, and not to be worse. They didn’t pretend that somehow having a broken language, having broken-down families was a symbol of who we are.”